Over 113,000 online students

What set’s the mindbodygreen institute apart

Industry recognized programs and accreditations

Our programs are recognized and accredited by top certifying organizations. This recognition testifies to the quality and credibility of our programs and the effort we put into ensuring that graduates are well-prepared and competitive in their careers.

Collaborate with the world’s top coaching professionals

Our programs are developed in collaboration with world-class professionals who specialize in various areas of expertise. Their partnership enriches our programs with diverse knowledge and cutting-edge insights. Our faculty ensures that the curriculum stays current, relevant, and aligned with industry best practices.

Lifelong alumni community and networking

We offer comprehensive alumni programming to continue supporting graduates and their success. This includes professional development opportunities, assistance in building a business, exclusive events with industry experts, and more

Coaching Programs

Health Coach Certification
National Board Certified health & wellness coach
SESSION TYPE
Live, interactive online classes twice weekly
CERTIFICATION
NBHWC (Graduates eligible for certifying exam)
LENGTH
20 week cohort 
Start date: December 17
Additional Info
Also includes Functional Nutrition Training
View Program
Life Coaching
mindbodygreen Life Coach
SESSION TYPE
2 live sessions weekly + on-demand lessons
CERTIFICATION
mindbodygreen Life Coach certification
LENGTH
12 week cohort
Start date: Sept. 30
Additional Info
Complementary Introductory Business Course ($1,197 value)
View Program

Continuing Education Programs

Functional Nutrition Training
mindbodygreen functional nutrition expert
SESSION TYPE
On demand,
watch any time
CREDITS
NASM/AFAA continuing  education credits
LENGTH
30+ hours
Additional Info
660+ pages of study guides
View Program

Which program is right for you?

scroll
Functional Nutrition Training
Health Coach Certification
Life Coaching
Program Focus
Deep expertise in functional nutrition & food
Holistic health coach training & certification
Life coach training & business building skills
Program Type
Self-Paced, On-Demand
Interactive Cohort Based, Weekly Online Sessions
Interactive Cohort Based, Weekly Online Sessions
Program Length
30 hours
20 Weeks
12 weeks
Best for
Continuing Education
Career Switchers & Entrepreneurs with a passion for health and wellness
Career Switchers & Entrepreneurs with a passion for helping others
Certification
mindbodygreen
Functional Nutrition Expert
+ NASM & AFAA CEU credits
National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBHWC)
Certifications in progress: BCC, AC, IAC
World-class faculty
Study Guides, Quizzes, and Final Exam
Lifetime Access + Ongoing Updates, communications & communities
Alumni Program
Live Classes
Live Coaching Practice & feedback
1:1 Sessions with Faculty
Includes both Health Coach Certification + Functional Nutrition Training
Additional content
Functional Nutrition Training, alumni support, and Coaching Business course
Includes Coaching Business Course

Join Our Spring Session

Enrollment Deadline

April 7

Classes Start

April 18

Need more information?

If you're considering preparing for the next phase of your career, we're here to assist you. Get in touch for more details today. Contact a Program Advisor via email.
